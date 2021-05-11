Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

TSN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. 2,740,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.17.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

