Brokerages Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laidlaw dropped their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,289. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $467.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Athenex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

