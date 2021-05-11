Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $59.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 393,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 312,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

