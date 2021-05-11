Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 914,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,946. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

