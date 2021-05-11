Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Announces Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,317. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

