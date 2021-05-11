Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.21 on Tuesday, reaching $300.74. 1,216,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

