Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 342,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

