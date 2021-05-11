Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $443.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

