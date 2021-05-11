COTI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.19 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $233.72 million and $55.19 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00667457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00251454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.57 or 0.01172522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.00771640 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

