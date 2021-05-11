Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,778. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

