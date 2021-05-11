Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

