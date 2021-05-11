World Token (WORLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $261,185.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. World Token has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $261,185.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00667457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00251454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.57 or 0.01172522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.00771640 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,599,365 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

