Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Shares of CLAR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 507,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

