Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,515 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,424. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

