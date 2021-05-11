TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.65

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.65 ($31.35) and last traded at €25.80 ($30.35), with a volume of 26849 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.30 ($30.94).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.11.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

