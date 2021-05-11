Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 1,863,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Citigroup cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

