Abyss Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $693,447.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

