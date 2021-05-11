Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$604,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, reaching C$136.02. 1,334,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,422. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$142.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$108.78 and a 1-year high of C$149.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.