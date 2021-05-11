Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Givaudan has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.