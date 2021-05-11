Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 439,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

