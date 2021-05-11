Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce sales of $345.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 690,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

