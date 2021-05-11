KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.72

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 54437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
