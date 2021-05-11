KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.72

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 54437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

