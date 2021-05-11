Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 218,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $635.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

