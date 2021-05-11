ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ABB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 1,389,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

