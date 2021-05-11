Mining Core Coin (MCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,124.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $34,005.71 and approximately $27,124.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.