Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.32. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 282.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 442.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

