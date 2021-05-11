Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce $566.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.91 million to $569.23 million. Bilibili reported sales of $327.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.85. 3,783,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,177. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

