Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet cut Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 2,401,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.