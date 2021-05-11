Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 2,370,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

