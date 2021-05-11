SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. 27,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

