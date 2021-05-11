Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.15.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.84 on Tuesday, reaching $617.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,419,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

