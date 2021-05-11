Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 364,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.