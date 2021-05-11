Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 337,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,983. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

