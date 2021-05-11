ZPER Trading Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZPER has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $9.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00077129 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002982 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00607739 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.