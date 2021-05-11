Mixin Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $780.01 or 0.01379810 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $428.52 million and approximately $492,128.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

