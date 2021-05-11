Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $346.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $44,507.89 and approximately $346.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007936 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000126 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 62,012,250 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

