Hubbell (HUBB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/4/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $195.83. 191,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,710. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

