EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.57 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 1,285,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.44 million, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,259,167. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

