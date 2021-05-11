FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 102,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

