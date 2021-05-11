Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APD stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.74. 1,217,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.