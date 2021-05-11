$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $39.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.49 million to $41.85 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $158.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.39 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,073.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

