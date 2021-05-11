Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$27.38

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE INE traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.69. 566,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,217. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

