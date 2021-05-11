Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 3,670 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

