CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 256,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

