Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

