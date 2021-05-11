Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

