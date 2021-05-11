Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

