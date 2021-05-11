The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $423,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 452,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

