KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 7% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $3,726.45 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00130267 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.64 or 0.03891269 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars.

