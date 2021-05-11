Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 986,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,599. Jabil has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

