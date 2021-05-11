VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report sales of $310,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

VTGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,035. The firm has a market cap of $341.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

